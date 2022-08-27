Jimenez was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Jimenez last pitched Wednesday versus the Marlins and apparently left the appearance a little worse for wear as he suffered a right shoulder strain. The injury will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Jimenez finishes the 2022 campaign with a 3.41 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 34 strikeouts, 11 saves and four holds over 34.1 innings in 34 appearances with the Athletics. Austin Pruitt had his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and will replace Jimenez in Oakland's bullpen.
