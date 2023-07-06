Jimenez (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
He's finally throwing off the mound again after missing nearly three months with a right shoulder strain. Jimenez will eventually go out on a rehab assignment when deemed ready and is going to require multiple rehab appearances before rejoining the Athletics' bullpen.
