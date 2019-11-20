Play

Jefferies was added to the Athletics' 40-man roster Wednesday.

The 24-year-old's addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft after he recorded a 3.66 ERA with a 72:7 K:BB over 64 innings with Double-A Midland last season. Right-hander Jharel Cotton was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Although Jefferies was effective at the Double-A level in 2019, he'll likely need more time against better minor-league competition before making his major-league debut.

