Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Contract selected by Oakland
Jefferies was added to the Athletics' 40-man roster Wednesday.
The 24-year-old's addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft after he recorded a 3.66 ERA with a 72:7 K:BB over 64 innings with Double-A Midland last season. Right-hander Jharel Cotton was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Although Jefferies was effective at the Double-A level in 2019, he'll likely need more time against better minor-league competition before making his major-league debut.
More News
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Reaches innings limit•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Impressing at Double-A level•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Healthy at High-A•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Velocity in mid-90s, rehab start on tap•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: On pace for midseason return•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Throwing off the mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...