Athletics' David McKay: Claimed by Oakland
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 12, 2022
at
4:38 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Athletics claimed McKay off waivers from the Rays on Tuesday.
McKay, who's allowed four runs in three innings of relief this season, is joining his third organization of 2022. He'll serve as a depth option and could see some action with the big-league bullpen sometime soon.
