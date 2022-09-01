The Athletics designated McKay for assignment Thursday.
He'll exit the 40-man roster to clear a spot for rookie left-hander Ken Waldichuk, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas in advance of his scheduled start Thursday versus the Nationals. Since being optioned to Las Vegas on July 25, McKay made three relief appearances before landing on the affiliate's 7-day injured list Aug. 15 due to an unspecified issue. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, McKay will likely stick around in the Oakland organization as a member of Las Vegas' roster.