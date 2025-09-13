Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Running session cut short
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (hip) was pulled from his baserunning session Friday after experiencing a setback, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Clarke was only able to make it down to first base twice before the A's put an end to his scheduled activities. He's slated to undergo further evaluation to determine his new timeline for return, though a setback at this stage in the year could spell an early end to the 25-year-old's season.
