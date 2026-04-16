Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Sitting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Clarke will pick up some rest in the series finale after he had started in each of the previous seven games while going 4-for-22 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, four RBI and two runs. Lawrence Butler typically patrols right field but will slide over to center field Thursday with Clarke on the bench.
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