The Athletics will promote Wilson from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Friday's game versus the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Since being selected in the first round of last year's draft, Wilson has quickly ascended through the Athletics' farm system. This season, he's slashed .427/.459/.673 with seven homers and 31 RBI across 183 plate appearances between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas. The 22-year-old has played exclusively at shortstop during his time in the minors, and he'll likely claim the starting job from Max Schuemann immediately upon joining the big-league roster.