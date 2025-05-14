Wilson went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Dodgers.

Wilson led the way in the Athletics' five-homer attack that stunned the Dodgers. The shortstop saw a seven-game hitting streak snapped Sunday versus the Yankees, but this was his sixth multi-hit effort in his last nine contests. Wilson also went yard for the first time since April 25 versus the White Sox. He's been superb so far, batting .363 with a .902 OPS, five homers, 26 RBI, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases over 40 contests in 2025. Wilson's hot hitting has earned him the leadoff spot over the last five games, including three times against right-handed pitchers.