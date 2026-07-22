Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Hits game-tying blast

Wilson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Athletics were down to their final out when Wilson tied the game with a blast off Paul Sewald in the ninth inning. While the A's ultimately lost one inning later, Wilson was able to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He has gone 16-for-38 (.421) with three homers and six RBI in that span. For the season, the shortstop is batting .291 with a .748 OPS, seven homers, 32 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 61 contests.