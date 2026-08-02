Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Managing patellar tendinitis

Manager Mark Kotsay said that Wilson, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, is dealing with patellar tendonitis in his knee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kotsay added that the injury is manageable, and he expects Wilson to be back at shortstop Tuesday in Cincinnati after Monday's team off day. It's unclear when the 24-year-old sustained the injury, but he's been scuffling at the plate over the past nine games, batting just .162 (6-for-37) with two doubles, on steal, two RBI and three runs. Alika Williams is filling in at shortstop Sunday for the A's.