Wilson (hamstring) isn't in the Athletics' lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Wilson had to be removed early from Friday's game after straining his hamstring. It remains to be seen whether his injury will cause him to spend some time on the IL, but he'll officially miss at least one game while Max Schuemann starts at shortstop Saturday, batting ninth.
