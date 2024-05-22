Triple-A Las Vegas placed Wilson on the 7-day injured list May 18 with a minor knee issue, A's broadcaster Vince Cotroneo reports.

Wilson is slashing .438/.458/.652 with three home runs, two steals and a 10.2 percent strikeout rate in 28 games across Double-A and Triple-A. His BABIP was .487 at Double-A and .409 at Triple-A, and Wilson's 16.8 percent hard-hit rate is a very poor mark for a 22-year-old in the upper levels, so while his contact skill is elite, Wilson's surface stats overstate his roto upside.