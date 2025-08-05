Wilson (forearm) has been playing catch and running but has yet to be cleared for a hitting progression, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson hasn't played in nearly two weeks as he recovers from a fractured left forearm. There is no timetable for the rookie shortstop's return to action, but his status should become clearer once he's ready to ramp up his hitting. With Wilson sidelined, Darell Hernaiz has been handling shortstop for the Athletics of late.