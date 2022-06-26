The Athletics optioned Koenig to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Oakland hasn't appointed an immediate replacement in the rotation for Koenig, who turned in a 6.38 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 10:11 K:BB across 18.1 innings in his four starts with the big club following his promotion from Las Vegas earlier this month. Reliever Sam Selman was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
