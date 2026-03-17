Springs allowed three hits and three walks across 4.2 scoreless innings in Monday's Cactus League win over the Angels. He struck out four.

Springs turned in his longest outing of the spring, working through a bases-loaded jam in the first inning before ultimately pitching into the fifth frame without allowing a run. It's been an up-and-down showing in Cactus League play, as the southpaw has delivered two scoreless outings but combined to allow 10 runs in his other two starts. Walks have been an issue, with the 33-year-old issuing nine free passes across 11.1 innings after posting a respectable 2.8 BB/9 over 171 innings last year. Springs is expected to slot into the middle of the rotation in the regular season for his second campaign with the Athletics in 2026.