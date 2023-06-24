Bleday went 1-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a two-run home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

The power-hitting outfielder gave the Athletics an early 2-0 lead with his 372-foot shot to right in the first inning with Tony Kemp aboard. Bleday later added a game-tying sacrifice fly in the fifth, giving him his second three-RBI tally this season. Despite the productive night Friday, Bleday's .207/.315/.396 slash line has plenty of room for improvement, although he's been disciplined at the plate as evidenced by a 13.8 percent walk rate and 20.0 percent strikeout rate.