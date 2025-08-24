Bleday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The left-handed-hitting Bleday is on the bench for the third time in four matchups with right-handed pitchers and looks to have lost hold of a strong-side platoon role in the Athletics outfield. Until Denzel Clarke (adductor) returns from the injured list, the Athletics may continue to take a committee approach to right field rather than relying on Bleday or another player on an everyday basis.