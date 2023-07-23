Bleday went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

Bleday went 0-for-9 with three walks across the first three games of this series before breaking the slump Sunday. The outfielder is also starting to find a power swing with three homers over his last six contests. He's slashing .215/.332/.398 with eight homers, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored and five stolen bases across 61 contests. Bleday has improved on virtually everything except triples compared to his numbers as a rookie in 2022.