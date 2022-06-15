Bride will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game in Boston, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Even though he went hitless in three plate appearances in his MLB debut Tuesday in Oakland's 6-1 loss, Bride will stick in the starting nine against a right-handed pitcher (Josh Winckowski) for the second straight contest. Bride looks like he'll get at least a short-term trial as the Athletics' primary third baseman after journeyman Matt Davidson failed to capitalize on the opportunity upon being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas last week.