Athletics' Jose Suarez: Effective in 2.2 relief frames

Suarez allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four over 2.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Padres.

With starter J.T. Ginn struggling to find the zone, Suarez entered in the third inning and allowed an inherited baserunner to score, but he was able to settle in and keep the Padres from extending their lead for the remainder of his outing. The southpaw's four strikeouts marked his highest total through four appearances with the Athletics and his second-highest mark of the campaign. Across 13 outings between Atlanta, Seattle and the Athletics, Suarez owns a 6.17 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 30:16 K:BB in 23.1 innings.