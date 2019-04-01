Athletics' Khris Davis: Clocks second homer

Davis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

Davis now has four homers in six games to start the year. The 31-year-old slugger is giving fantasy owners exactly what they drafted him for and he's well on his way to a fourth consecutive 40-homer campaign.

