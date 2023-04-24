Muller (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings in a 5-2 loss against the Rangers. He struck out three.

Muller struggled once again Sunday, giving up at least seven hits for the third straight start while increasing his season ERA to 7.23. He couldn't handle the top of the Rangers lineup, giving up a three-run home run to two-hole hitter Robbie Grossman in the second inning and letting leadoff man Marcus Semien reach safely three times. Through five starts, Muller has seen his velocity dip down to 92.8 mph from 94.3 mph last season, a concerning fact considering his inability to generate swings-and-misses.