Butler went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

The rookie opened the scoring with a 431-foot shot to right center in the second inning with Jordan Diaz aboard. Butler's multi-hit effort was his first since Aug. 21 and the third overall of his nascent professional career. The round tripper also served as his first extra-base hit since back on Aug. 15, however, a major factor in his anemic .373 slugging percentage.