Butler owns a .273/.344/.454 slash line with 24 extra-base hits and 38 RBI across 256 plate appearances with Double-A Midland this season.

The red-hot prospect also has 10 stolen bases, 25 walks, 42 runs, and perhaps just as encouraging, a 19.1 percent strikeout rate that's by far the lowest of any of his minor-league stops. After mustering just a .195 average and .601 OPS over 101 games in Rookie ball to open his professional career, Butler has taken off offensively and appears to have significantly improved his ability to make consistent contact. Having apparently closed that one hole -- at least against Double-A arms -- in his otherwise impressive profile, Butler appears to be closing in on a bump up to Triple-A Las Vegas.