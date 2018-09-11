Hendriks will be the opener Wednesday against the Orioles if he's not required out of the bullpen Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Hendriks has opened three games for the A's this season, his first starts since 2014. He has a 4.91 ERA in 3.2 innings in those games, compared to a 6.75 ERA in 12 innings as a conventional reliever.

More News
Our Latest Stories