Davidson was recalled from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports, and went 2-for-2 with a two-run single after entering a loss to Reno as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning.

The Aviators wasted no time getting an up-close look at Davidson, and the 25-year-old picked up right where he'd left off offensively at Midland. Davidson earned the promotion by posting a .297 average and .863 OPS for the Rockhounds across 48 games, and if he can display similar acumen in Las Vegas, a September majors callup for the versatile infielder wouldn't be out of the question.