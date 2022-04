Trivino walked one and struck out three over a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander has issued a free pass in three straight appearances and only threw 11 of his 22 pitches for strikes Saturday, but Trivino may be settling into his role as Oakland's closer. He racked up 22 saves in 26 chances last season, and Trivino's converted two straight after blowing his first opportunity of 2022.