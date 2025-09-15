Morales (4-1) earned the win over the Reds on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings.

Morales got off to a shaky start, surrendering a solo homer to Noelvi Marte in the first and a two-run shot to Will Benson in the second. The right-hander managed to regroup from there, working around traffic in his final three frames -- including a bases-loaded jam in the fourth -- to keep Cincinnati from adding on. While it wasn't his sharpest outing, the 22-year-old did enough to secure his fourth win of the year. Morales will take a 3.08 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB through 38 innings into his next scheduled start against Pittsburgh, a favorable matchup given the Pirates' league-worst OPS since the beginning of September.