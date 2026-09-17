The Athletics will recall Barnett from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Friday's game against the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Barnett owns a 7.08 ERA and 1.62 WHIP through 40.2 innings in the majors this season. He hasn't been much better in four starts since returning to the minors in mid-August (6.97 ERA, 1.84 WHIP), but the A's will bring him back onto the active roster to fill the void in their rotation. He'll be welcomed back to the big leagues by a Guardians lineup that's been trending upward while posting a .748 OPS over its last 10 games.