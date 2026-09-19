Barnett did not factor into Friday's decision against Cleveland, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings.

Barnett was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Friday's start, his fifth of the season and 10th of his major-league career. He kept the Guardians off the board through the first three innings but proceeded to allow four of the first five batters he faced in the fourth on base, resulting in three runs scored for Cleveland. Barnett has allowed at least three earned runs in six of his last seven major-league outings, and he has a 7.16 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 44 innings this season. Assuming he stays with the big club, Barnett is lined up to face the Astros at home next weekend.