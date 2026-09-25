Barnett allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Thursday.

Barnett gave up a three-run home run to Lucas Spence and a solo shot to Isaac Paredes. The 25-year-old Barnett was most effective as a reliever this year while struggling in a starting role later in the campaign. He will likely end 2026 with a 7.02 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 50:30 K:BB over 50 innings across 20 games (six starts). He'll have minimal fantasy appeal as long as he's calling Sutter Health Park his home field in the majors.