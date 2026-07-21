Athletics' Max Muncy: Back in big leagues

The Athletics recalled Muncy from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

With Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (groin) facing an extended stay on the injured list, Muncy will rejoin the big club to bolster its infield depth. The 23-year-old owns just a .699 OPS through 175 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's gone 7-for-20 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored in five games since his demotion to Triple-A on July 8. He and Tommy White will likely compete for starts at the hot corner until Kuroda-Grauer is healthy.