Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Athletics' Max Muncy: Back in big leagues

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Athletics recalled Muncy from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

With Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (groin) facing an extended stay on the injured list, Muncy will rejoin the big club to bolster its infield depth. The 23-year-old owns just a .699 OPS through 175 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's gone 7-for-20 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored in five games since his demotion to Triple-A on July 8. He and Tommy White will likely compete for starts at the hot corner until Kuroda-Grauer is healthy.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!