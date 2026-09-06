Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Muncy has homered in consecutive contests, going 5-for-8 with three RBI in that span. The third baseman has been in the lineup for five of the last six games, splitting time between the hot corner and designated hitter. On the year, Muncy is batting .229 with a .695 OPS, nine homers, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples and three stolen bases over 74 games. He's finishing the year strong and should get ample opportunities to contribute down the stretch.