Muncy is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.

Muncy had started in seven of the Athletics' previous eight games -- six at designated hitter, one at third base -- and slashed .385/.407/.615 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs over that stretch, but he could see fewer opportunities over the final two weeks of the season. The Athletics reinstated Shea Langeliers (knee) from the injured list Saturday, and he's expected to operate as the team's primary DH the rest of the way, closing off Muncy's primary path to playing time.