default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Muncy was removed from Monday's game against the Rangers due to a bruised left hand, Jeremiah Salmonson of Section 105 Pod reports.

Muncy was hit by a pitch on the hand during the bottom of the fifth inning but was able to remain in the game until the top of the seventh. He was later diagnosed with a bruise, which is a positive sign considering the location of the injury. Muncy should be considered day-to-day until the Athletics have another update to share. Andy Ibanez or Darell Hernaiz could draw the start at the hot corner Tuesday if Muncy is unable to go.

More News