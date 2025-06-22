Muncy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Muncy will hit the bench after a stretch of 13 consecutive starts during which he slashed .217/.275/.413 with three home runs, one stolen base and nine RBI. Gio Urshela will get the start at third base Sunday, but Muncy should serve as the primary option at the position until one of Zack Gelof (ribs) or Miguel Andujar (oblique) is ready to return from the injured list.