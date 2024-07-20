Muncy (hand) started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Friday in Triple-A Las Vegas' 4-2 loss to Salt Lake in his return from the 7-day injured list.

Muncy made his first appearance for Los Vegas since May 14 after missing just over two months with a hand injury. Prior to being activated, Muncy had an eight-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, during which he slashed .379/.400/.724 with six extra-base hits and a stolen base.