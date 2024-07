Muncy (hand) played DH went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during a rehab game with the Athletics' Arizona Complex League affiliate on Saturday.

Saturday's contest was Muncy's first game action since May 14, when he was placed on the IL with a hand injury. The 21-year-old has battled injuries for most of 2024 but has shined when healthy, owning a .817 OPS in 87 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas.