Otanez (forearm) pitched a perfect inning and struck out one in Friday's 13-3 win over the Angels.

Otanez was struck by a line drive off his right arm last Saturday versus Philadelphia. He ended up missing little action thanks to the All-Star break, which gave enough time to shake off the forearm bruise he suffered on the play. He has pitched in five games in the majors this year, allowing three runs and posting a 7:5 K:BB over 4.2 innings in a low-leverage role.