Andujar went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Andujar hit safely for the sixth time in the last seven games Wednesday and made good use of his one time on the basepaths. The veteran worked himself into scoring position after his third-inning single by recording his second stolen base of the season, and he eventually came home on Lawrence Butler's double. Andujar went hitless in his first game of the month back on July 2, but he's gone on to post a .300 average and .789 OPS across the 31 plate appearances he's logged in the subsequent seven contests.