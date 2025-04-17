Andujar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Andujar will get his first day off since April 5, breaking a streak of nine consecutive starts. With Andujar on the bench, the Athletics will run out an outfield of Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday and Lawrence Butler from left to right.
