Andujar went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Andujar's third-inning single plated Brett Harris with the Athletics' first run of the afternoon. The timely knock marked the eighth time in the last 10 games Andujar has reached safely, helping keep his average at an impressive .293 despite some cooling off following a blistering start to the season. The veteran has flashed average pop -- only nine of his 41 hits have gone for extra bases -- but his modest 14.3 percent strikeout rate continues to give him plenty of opportunities to have the ball drop in.