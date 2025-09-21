Spence (3-6) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out one.

Spence struggled out of the gate Sunday, allowing a pair of two-out runs in the opening inning before the Pirates added on with a two-run homer in the second. It's the first start and second appearance for Spence since he was recalled from Triple-A earlier this month. Overall, the right-hander sports a 4.96 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 65 strikeouts across 81.2 innings this year.