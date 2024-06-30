Bido fired 4.2 scoreless relief innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing two hits and three walks while recording two strikeouts. He also uncorked a wild pitch and hit a batter.

Bido's control was an issue at times as his final line indicates; otherwise, the young right-hander delivered his second effective innings-eating performance of the past week, this time preserving the rest of the bullpen after starter Hogan Harris was chased in the fourth inning. Bido ended up throwing nearly as many pitches (62) as Harris' 73, so the former is likely to be unavailable until the middle of the week at the earliest. However, the 28-year-old may be carving out a legitimate niche for himself in Oakland's relief corps for the time being after struggling over 2.2 innings against the Rangers in his one major-league start this season on May 8.