Laureano (finger) struck out looking in his only plate appearance during Saturday's extra-innings loss to the Phillies and was subsequently ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes.
Laureano's ejection came during Ryan Noda's at-bat, as the outfielder was expressing dissatisfaction with a strike call on a check swing by his teammate, the Associated Press reports. Given he was recovered enough from a finger contusion to reenter the lineup Saturday, Laureano should have a good chance of suiting up for Sunday's interleague series finale.
