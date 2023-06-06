Moll (0-3) took the loss against the Pirates on Monday, allowing an earned run on two hits over one inning. He struck out one.

Entrusted with preserving a 4-4 tie upon entering in the eighth, Moll wasn't quite up to the task, ultimately allowing an Andrew McCutchen sacrifice fly that would prove to be the difference in the game. The left-hander saw a five-appearance scoreless streak snapped with Monday's stumble, and although he does boast a career-high 10.0 K/9 at the moment and has yet to allow a home run through 21.2 innings, he's also carrying a career-worst 5.4 BB/9.