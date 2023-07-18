Brown is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Brown will get a breather as Oakland takes on left-hander Joe Jacques. Brent Rooker will slide over to right field while Tony Kemp enters the lineup in left field and bats leadoff versus Boston.
