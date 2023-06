Brown went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Yankees.

Brown put the Athletics up 2-0 in the fourth inning with his solo shot, and it stood as the difference. He's homered in his last two games, but the outfielder has gone just 9-for-51 (.176) over his last 15 contests. For the season, he's at a paltry .191/.259/.366 slash line with six homers, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases over 39 games.