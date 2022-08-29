Brown went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Brown's multi-hit tally was his first since Aug. 7 and helped alleviate what had been a 1-for-18 funk at the plate that had encompassed his previous six games. Brown's bloated 35.0 percent strikeout rate during that modest sample was markedly higher than his 24.9 percent season figure he'd generated up to that point, and perhaps the productive showing Sunday will help jumpstart his bat to an extent. Despite an underwhelming .222 average and .289 on-base percentage, Brown has afforded fantasy managers 17 home runs, a career-high 50 RBI and eight stolen bases across 118 games.